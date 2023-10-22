JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $26.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.03.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that Alcoa will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -8.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 72.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,299,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,119,000 after acquiring an additional 271,387 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 11.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,416,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,975,000 after acquiring an additional 455,750 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

