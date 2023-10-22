JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $77.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $72.85 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after buying an additional 3,391,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after buying an additional 1,314,810 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,076,000 after buying an additional 2,733,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,998,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after buying an additional 7,543,508 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

