JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $12.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Chegg alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CHGG

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Chegg has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.19 million. Chegg had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.