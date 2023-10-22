JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $700.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $660.00.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $600.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $648.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $614.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $354.97 and a 12-month high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 27.11 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,424,035,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

