JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $18.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NOVA. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.74.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NOVA opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.12. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $842,099.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after buying an additional 261,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,596,000 after purchasing an additional 114,448 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,154,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,686,000 after purchasing an additional 538,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 15.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,744,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,563,000 after purchasing an additional 503,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,397,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204,757 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.