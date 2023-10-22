JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Price Target to $160.00

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

UNF has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on UniFirst in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Get UniFirst alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UNF

UniFirst Stock Up 0.6 %

UNF stock opened at $163.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.54 and a 200-day moving average of $166.27. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $150.50 and a 12-month high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. UniFirst had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter worth $835,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter worth $69,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 29.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.