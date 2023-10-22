JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Target Price to $19.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE BE opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.10 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 91,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 53,410 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.