JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $155.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENPH. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.20.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 14.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.60 and its 200 day moving average is $155.83. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $97.27 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

