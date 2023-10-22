Keyera (TSE:KEY) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$37.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Keyera from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.03.

Keyera Stock Down 1.6 %

TSE:KEY opened at C$32.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$27.82 and a twelve month high of C$34.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9382716 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

