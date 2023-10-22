Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $51.27 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.92.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.19.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

