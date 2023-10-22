Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

LARK opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $91.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.14%.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Stories

