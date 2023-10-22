Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LVS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.12.

NYSE LVS opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

