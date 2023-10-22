Lev Mizikovsky Acquires 7,490 Shares of Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) Stock

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD – Get Free Report) insider Lev Mizikovsky acquired 7,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.15 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$16,103.50 ($10,192.09).

Tamawood Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

About Tamawood

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. It is also involved in franchising and licensing operations, as well as sale of renewable energy certificates. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Rocklea, Australia.

