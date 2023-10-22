Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives $34.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.
LOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LOB
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %
LOB stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.59.
Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.30 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 8.57%.
Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Live Oak Bancshares
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.