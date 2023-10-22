Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives $34.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

LOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,143,000 after buying an additional 223,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,501,000 after buying an additional 307,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,105,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,969,000 after buying an additional 976,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,269,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,720,000 after buying an additional 76,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

LOB stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.30 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 8.57%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

