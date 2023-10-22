LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $5.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $101,694.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,488 shares in the company, valued at $824,492.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $101,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,492.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $37,197.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,157.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,414 shares of company stock valued at $154,939 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after buying an additional 601,564 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $156,410,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,084,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 875,658 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,006,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 987,453 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $97.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 20.03% and a negative return on equity of 83.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

