LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $63,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $266.91 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.77 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

