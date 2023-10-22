LPL Financial LLC Buys 33,749 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,749 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $52,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $473.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.59.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

