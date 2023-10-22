LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Aflac worth $54,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $34,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AFL opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.18 and a 12-month high of $82.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

