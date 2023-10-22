LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $57,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $134.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.24.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

