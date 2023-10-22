LPL Financial LLC Purchases 17,960 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $64,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Linde by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,859,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,877,000 after buying an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN opened at $366.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.29. The company has a market capitalization of $178.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $276.64 and a 12 month high of $393.67.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

