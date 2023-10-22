LPL Financial LLC Sells 26,787 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,787 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PayPal worth $56,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. First County Bank CT lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

PayPal Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.34 and a 52-week high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.