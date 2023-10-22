Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives $32.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.97.

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,436,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,084. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $15,200,230,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

