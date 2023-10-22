McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $287.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $319.67.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $258.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $188.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.22.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,956 shares of company stock worth $5,580,451 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after buying an additional 485,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after buying an additional 317,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

