M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Xylem by 350,026.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157,166 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 10,558.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,092 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xylem by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.50 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.12. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

