M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 159,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Kilroy Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 96.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 48.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 155.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 618.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $136,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.93. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $45.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.85%.

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.