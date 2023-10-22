M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Autoliv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,060,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Danske lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Autoliv Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $103.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.93%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

