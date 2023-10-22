M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.37 Million Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Trex during the second quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 175.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TREX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $54.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.52. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

