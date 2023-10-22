M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,973 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 45.6% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 29.8% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $2,337,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,086,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,531,000 after buying an additional 233,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 140,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

MO stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.89%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

