M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.88 Million Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,204 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter worth approximately $550,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter worth approximately $591,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 288.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 66.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.07.

Credicorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $123.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.73. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $160.15.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

