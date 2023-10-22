M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 188,172 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BMO stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $102.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 11.19%. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.81%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

