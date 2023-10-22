M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.82 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $77,615,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,142,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $36,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $294,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,083 shares of company stock worth $3,400,811. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average of $102.64. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

