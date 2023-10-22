M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $623,000 Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

