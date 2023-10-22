M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in CBRE Group by 98,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,830,686,000 after acquiring an additional 220,698,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,405,000 after acquiring an additional 148,971 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,613,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,685,000 after acquiring an additional 173,675 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,529,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,264,000 after acquiring an additional 454,779 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CBRE Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,493,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,149,000 after acquiring an additional 203,459 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

