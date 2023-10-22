M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.56 Million in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 142,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,231,000 after buying an additional 2,758,480 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,149,000 after buying an additional 2,602,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after buying an additional 450,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:IP opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.51. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

