M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of ManpowerGroup worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $3,364,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 15.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.17. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $92.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at $666,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

