M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $5 Million Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,635,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,491,354,000 after buying an additional 798,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,602,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,888,000 after buying an additional 1,034,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,961,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,676,000 after buying an additional 93,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,161,000 after buying an additional 1,391,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $55.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $86.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.18 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

