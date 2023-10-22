M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $53.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.67%.

In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.38.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

