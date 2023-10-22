M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 6,266 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Ally Financial worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. Wolfe Research downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.