M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $210.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.11 and a 1-year high of $229.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.72 and its 200 day moving average is $200.72.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,060.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

