M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 129 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.8% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 9.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 12.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 10.9% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Down 1.0 %

BKNG stock opened at $2,756.64 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,760.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,073.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,850.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $19.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,200.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.