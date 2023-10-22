M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,400 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

PACCAR stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $58.47 and a 52-week high of $90.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

