M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 623 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $176.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.58. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.96 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total transaction of $738,666.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,797,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total transaction of $738,666.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,797,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $62,781.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,621 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.