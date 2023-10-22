M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 720 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 98,059.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 736,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,559,000 after buying an additional 735,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 445.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,198,000 after purchasing an additional 375,553 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 820.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 286,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 638,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,198,000 after purchasing an additional 215,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $219.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $260.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $113,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,482 shares of company stock worth $768,152. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

