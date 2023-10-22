M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 924 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW opened at $113.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

