M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of BEPC opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 1.08. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.