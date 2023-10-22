M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $363,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

LKQ Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.