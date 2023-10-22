Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Raised to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Sidoti currently has $65.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

MTX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

NYSE MTX opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $551.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 128.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

