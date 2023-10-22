Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

MOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $622.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 23.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,662.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $1,734,428.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,463,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $771,474.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,662.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

