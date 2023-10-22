Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,938 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,336 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.38.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $348.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

