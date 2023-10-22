Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 3,538 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $136.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $142.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

